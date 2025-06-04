Popular coffee shop to open first Ohio location in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A popular drive-thru coffee shop has chosen Butler Township as its first Ohio location.

Dutch Bros will open a coffee shop at 8080 North Dixie Drive, according to a media release.

The Oregon-based chain is known for its customizable drinks, including coffee, iced drinks, and blended beverages.

The shop is expected to open this fall.

