Polling location changed for 2 Dayton precincts after ‘unforeseen circumstances’

DAYTON — Some Montgomery County voters will be casting their votes at a different location next Tuesday.

The polling place for precincts Dayton 1-D and Dayton 1-E will be moved from their current location at Gospel Mission Gymnasium to Goodwill Easter Seals, located at 660 S. Main Street in Dayton.

The change was due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

All voters in the two impacted precincts will receive postcards in the mail with information about the change. Those will e-mail addresses on file with the Board of Elections will also receive an e-mail notification.

Signage will also be placed at both the former and new polling locations to help voters.

Goodwill Easter Seals is currently a Montgomery County polling location for precinct Dayton 1-A. This change will not affect voters who already vote there.

“While we strive to avoid any last-minute changes for the voters of Montgomery County, occasionally they do happen. We are confident that we have a sufficient plan in place to notify all affected voters of this change. If any voters have questions about their voting location, or the current election in general, they can contact the Board of Elections at (937) 225-5656 or at mcsafevoting.com,” Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

