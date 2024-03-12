Wild turkeys interrupt Ohio traffic stop

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A traffic stop in northeast Ohio was disrupted by a pair of wild turkeys.

This happened in Bay Village, which is a western suburb of Cleveland.

Videos shared on social media by the police department showed two officers out on a traffic stop when they were approached by two wild turkeys.

Dash camera and body camera video showed the turkeys slowly chasing one officer around the SUV the officers had pulled over.

“Law enforcement nationwide face perils that the general public does not understand. Simply put, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop,” the department wrote on social media.

They noted that no officers or animals were harmed during the incident.

