Suspect in statewide Amber Alert arrested; Both 1-year-old girl, teen mother safe

WEST CHESTER — The suspect in a statewide Amber Alert has been arrested and both the missing one-year-old girl and mother were found safe.

News Center 7 originally reported Monday morning that an Amber Alert was issued for both Sara Herrera, 1, and her mother, Maoly Toscano Herrera, 17, after they were taken from their foster home in West Chester.

They were believed to be with the child’s father, Bayron Tejada, 22.

Members of the U.S. Marshals led Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task (NOVFTF), along with the Akron Police Department, and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) recovered both Sara and Maoly, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They found them both at a home in Akron where Tejada was also arrested.

“Quick work by West Chester Police, the Missing Child Unit in Northern Ohio, and the NOVFTF Akron Division along with a far-reaching Amber Alert system led to the safe recovery of these two victims,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal. “The Missing Child Unit of the USMS will continue to support any of our local departments when critically endangered missing children are involved.”

Bayron Tejada will be extradited to West Chester.

