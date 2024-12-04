Police warn of increasing text message scams in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Police are warning people of increasing text message scams in Greene Count.

Beavercreek Police posted a couple of examples of smishing scams on social media.

“Stay alert! Smishing scams are on the rise,” they said on Facebook.

They said you can protect yourself by watching for these red flags:

Phishing for personal info : Never share your Social Security number, bank details, or account passwords via text, no matter how urgent it seems.

: Never share your Social Security number, bank details, or account passwords via text, no matter how urgent it seems. Clickbait beware : Don’t click on suspicious links in texts, even if they promise prizes or threaten trouble.

: Don’t click on suspicious links in texts, even if they promise prizes or threaten trouble. Fake authority figures : Scammers often impersonate banks, government agencies, or even loved ones. Be cautious of unexpected messages.

: Scammers often impersonate banks, government agencies, or even loved ones. Be cautious of unexpected messages. Unbelievable offers: If something sounds too good to be true in a text, it probably is. Don’t fall for get-rich-quick schemes or unrealistic deals.

The department said if a text message seems “fishy,” it is best to ignore it, delete it, or report it as spam.

