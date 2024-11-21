Police warn of increasing scam phone calls posing as IRS, law enforcement

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police departments are getting reports of phone scam activity across the area.

Huber Height Police said on social media that there is an increase in scam phone calls from people posing as either law enforcement or from the IRS.

“If called, and requested to transfer funds or provide payment, it is a scam; terminate the call immediately,” the department said. “Scammers research public records to assume identities of legitimate professionals, including law enforcement and medical personnel.”

The department said people should contact their local police department for verification.

They also stated that callers should confirm the authenticity by directly contacting that agency.

