Police warn of increasing phone scams ahead of holidays

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are warning people of increasing phone scams ahead of the holidays.

Butler Township posted the warning on social media on Tuesday.

The department said they are already seeing an increase in scam phone calls.

They received one report of someone claiming to be from AES and demanding nearly $900 in Target gift cards.

The resident realized it was a scam and did not lose any money.

“Please remember that no company is going to ask for funds in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin. Scammers ask for these because they are typically untraceable,” Butler Township Police said on Facebook.

If you receive a call that may be a scam, hang up the phone. They also encourage you to contact the company directly or the police.

