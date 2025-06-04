Police urge gun safety after string of accidental shootings

DAYTON — Dayton Police are urgently asking for community help to stop accidental gun violence.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with police about the recent accidental shootings. He’ll have more on the department’s plea with the community tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Three accidental shootings in recent days, including one that was deadly, have police urging people to use gun locks or a gun safe for their firearms.

“Once that trigger is pulled and the bullet leaves the barrel, it’s not coming back,” Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said.

