UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found safe

FAIRBORN — UPDATE:
A missing 7-year-old has been found safe, according to Fairborn police dispatchers.
INITIAL REPORT:
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fairborn police said 7-year-old Elias Jones was last seen near Fig Street around 2 p.m.
Jones is 4′2″ tall and weighs around 55 pounds, according to police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Chase of stolen vehicle crosses county line, ends in crash involving cruiser on I-75
- Layoffs possible for over 100 employees at area beer distributor
- Local city has over $215K in unclaimed funds; How to claim your money
He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray t-shirt and gray pants.
Please contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000 if located.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group