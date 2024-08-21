Local

Police searching for couple accused of robbery at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Police looking for man, woman connected to Mall at Fairfield Commons robbery Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for the public’s help to find a couple accused of ripping off a store and threatening an employee who tried to stop them.

Detectives released these pictures of people inside the Rally House Sporting Goods store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Beavercreek police are still sorting through the exact circumstances on if this qualifies as a robbery or whether it was a shoplifting incident with a violent threat added in.

Anyone with information can call Detective McCain at (937) 427-5520.

