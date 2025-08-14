Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing over $600 in goods

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Can you ID these two theft suspects?

The Miami Township Police Department is searching for two women accused of stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a local department store.

They posted the suspects’ photos on social media.

The incident happened on August 8.

If you can ID them, you can contact Officer Spencer at (937) 433-2301, extension 1460.

You can also email Officer Spencer at mspencer@miamitownship.com.

