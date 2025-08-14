At least 1 hospitalized after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — At least one person is hurt after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Valerie Arms Drive before 11:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 dead after shooting in Dayton
- WATCH: Teen leads police on chase, runs from crash which causes shelter-in-place warning
- Kids under age 17 banned from eating at local restaurant without adult
The supervisor said medics are taking one person to the hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group