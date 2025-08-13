Kids under age 16 banned from eating at local restaurant without adult

KETTERING — A local restaurant is reminding the public about its teen chaperone policy as school starts back up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to dine in at the Chick-fil-A on East Stroop Road, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group