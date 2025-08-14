New settlement reduces proposed AES Ohio rate increase to 9%

DAYTON — AES Ohio aims to increase rates for its customers, but a new settlement has changed the potential cost.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the power company has agreed to request a 9% rate increase from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), rather than the initial 14%.

“The settlement is the result of a collaborative process among stakeholders, including residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Staff,” an AES Ohio spokesperson said.

Some customers previously told News Center 7 how they feel about the proposed change.

“I know what it is to not have lights in the house because other things were a priority,” Dequana Dunnigan said. “For me, it’s not the end of the world. I can take care of my bill, but I know that there are people that can’t, and that’s my main concern.”

The power company said it needs to increase rates to cover improvements and replacements to its system from 2020 to 2024.

“AES had requested a $235 million increase. OCC’s advocacy helped reduce the increase by about $70 million, added $1 million a year in shareholder-funded bill payment assistance, and restructured the rate change so consumers can better control their bills,” a spokesperson with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel said.

If the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves this increase, AES will be able to “move forward in recovering investments and managing costs essential to sustaining high-quality service and preparing for future demand,” the spokesperson said.

As part of the settlement, AES Ohio has committed an extra $1 million in funding for the Gift of Power.

This funding will provide financial assistance to residential customers who are unable to pay their electric bills and face disconnection, the spokesperson added.

On Thursday night, there will be a public hearing on the proposed increase at Dayton City Hall.

