Police save cat with head stuck in mayonnaise jar

NORWALK — Police in Ohio came to the rescue of a cat who had a jar stuck over its head.

On Monday, an officer with the Norwalk Police Department was dispatched to a parking lot of Fisher-Titus to assist a cat with its head stuck inside of a mayonnaise jar after employees called the police department, the police department said.

The officer was able to free the cat’s head from the jar successfully.

The police department released body camera footage of the rescue that you can watch on its Facebook page.

