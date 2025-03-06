Police, medics called to crash near busy highway in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics were called to a two-car crash in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on Steve Whalen Boulevard near U.S. 35 before 9:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor said the incident was reported as an injury crash, but additional information on the injuries was not immediately available.

Initial reports indicate that at least one car went off the roadway.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group