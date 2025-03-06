Local

Police, medics called to crash near busy highway in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
DAYTON — Police and medics were called to a two-car crash in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash occurred on Steve Whalen Boulevard near U.S. 35 before 9:20 p.m.

The supervisor said the incident was reported as an injury crash, but additional information on the injuries was not immediately available.

Initial reports indicate that at least one car went off the roadway.

