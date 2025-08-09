UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old man found, reported safe

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.
A missing 85-year-old has been found and reported safe.
Melvin Owens was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Dayton Police posted just before 5:20 p.m. that Mr. Owens was located and safe.
Mr. Owens was located and is safe. https://t.co/R8MRYI68hp— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 9, 2025
-INITIAL STORY-
Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD:Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police are looking for a missing 85-year-old, Melvin Owens.
They shared photos on their social media platforms.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 46-year-old man dies after being hit by car while trying to escape loose dogs
- Woman dead after being hit by car while walking her dog
- Sheriff’s office warns of text message, fake debit card scams
Mr. Owens was last seen today at 12:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Brumbaugh Boulevard in Dayton. He has dementia.
Melvin is a black man with short gray hair. He also has a fresh surgical scar on the forehead.
Mr. Owens was last seen wearing a red and blue striped shirt, gray pants, brown shoes, and a blue baseball cap.
If you know the whereabouts of Melvin Owens, please contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677 (COPS).
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or this website.
©2025 Cox Media Group