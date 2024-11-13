Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing nearly $7K of items from LensCrafters

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?

Beavercreek Police have asked for help identifying two women accused of stealing nearly $7,000 of items from LenCrafters.

The department posted security camera images on social media.

If you can ID either suspect, call Officer Bernt at (937) 426-1225, extension 139, or email them.

You can remain anonymous.

