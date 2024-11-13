Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing nearly $7K of items from LensCrafters

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek Police have asked for help identifying two women accused of stealing nearly $7,000 of items from LenCrafters.
The department posted security camera images on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Can you help? Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
- Police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit money to steal over $700 in items
- ‘Flames roll over the window;’ Car catches fire after hitting deer in Greene County
If you can ID either suspect, call Officer Bernt at (937) 426-1225, extension 139, or email them.
You can remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]