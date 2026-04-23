16-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot on Wednesday afternoon.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of W. Riverview and Salem avenues around 4:35 p.m.

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News Center 7 obtained a 911 call from a person who claims to have witnessed the gunfire.

“My friend got shot in the face,” the caller told dispatchers. “I need help immediately.”

When they got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy inside a vehicle. Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said on Thursday that he had been shot multiple times.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, but he’s now in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the shooting happened near the 1700 block of Burroughs Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit.

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