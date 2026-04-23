Major temperature drop in the forecast

DAYTON — Over the next weeks time, temperatures will remain at or above normal even after the next two cold fronts. Our average high this time of year is roughly in the upper 60 degree range. Our forecast highs will stay in the 70s until the end of next week.

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A major change in our weather pattern begins as a potent cold front slides through, the jet stream dips to our south and the winds shift to the north. At this point temperatures are forecast to fall nearly 20 degrees below normal. That means high temperatures have the potentail to drop into the 40s and low temperatures can drop into the 20s.

CPC Temperature Outlook

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This will take place the first weekend in May. Keep in mind, if you have planted anything you will need to cover them will a thick fabric, not plastic. The best option is to just bring them indoors or wait until after Mother’s Day to plant. Meteorologists suggest this because our latest record frost is early May back in 2020.

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