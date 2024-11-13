Can you help? Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

XENIA — Can you help find this missing girl?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Meca Parsley, 14, was last seen on Nov. 2 in Xenia, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

She has brown hair and eyes.

Meca is five feet, three inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Xenia Police at (937) 372-9901.

News Center 7 has contacted Xenia Police for more information.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



