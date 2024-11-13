Can you help? Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

XENIA — Can you help find this missing girl?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Meca Parsley, 14, was last seen on Nov. 2 in Xenia, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit money to steal over $700 in items
- Child believed to be abducted from New York found safe at Ohio gas station, police say
- ‘Flames roll over the window;’ Car catches fire after hitting deer in Greene County
She has brown hair and eyes.
Meca is five feet, three inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information can call Xenia Police at (937) 372-9901.
News Center 7 has contacted Xenia Police for more information.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]