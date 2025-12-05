Police investigation string of car break-ins at Ohio schools

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a string of car break-ins at several Cleveland school district buildings.

Police said they counted about 15 break-ins during the school day on Wednesday at Max S. Hayes High School, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of West 65th Street and are viewing evidence and utilizing video technology to identify and arrest those responsible.

Max S. Hayes High School is not the only Cleveland school to experience a break-in this week.

Teachers from five different schools have walked out to their cars and found windows shattered and broken into.

Wilson and Joseph Gallagher schools had dozens of break-ins on Thursday, along with Max S. Hayes, Marion Seltzer, and Robert Jamison on Wednesday.

Some victims are left with having to repair a window, but others had their car registrations stolen from the glove box, according to Shari Obresnski, President of the Cleveland Teachers Union.

“Within the last couple of weeks, particularly within the last couple of days, we’ve seen a significant increase in incidents,” she said.

Obresnski said the break-ins are costly to those who may not have a disposable income.

“One of my members today let me know her first estimate to repair one window was $500,” she said.

One of the more concerning aspects of the break-ins is the theft of car registrations.

With access to car registrations, it could enable thieves to commit more serious crimes and victimize the car’s owner.

The more serious crimes include identity theft, insurance fraud, and home break-ins.

Car registrations also include car VINs, which could also allow thieves to obtain duplicate keys.

Some of the school lots have security cameras, while others do not. The school security team is understaffed, according to the teachers’ union.

City officials, such as the mayor, are informed of the recent break-ins and are giving every indication that they are trying to address it, said Obresnski.

“District commanders are working closely and collaboratively with the Department of Safety and Security of Cleveland Metropolitan Schools, as well as the teachers’ union, to ensure this investigation is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible,” according to a release.

