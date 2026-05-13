10 teens accused of breaking into vehicles, stealing items formally charged in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Several teenagers are charged in connection with an organized theft ring in Ohio.
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The theft ring allegedly centered on breaking into vehicles, stealing guns, and other items from Columbus victims, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
10 teens were formally charged with almost 300 felonies.
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Police officials say that the crimes happened between February and November 2025, according to a Columbus Police spokesperson.
Columbus Police Commander Tyler Wells said that a group of teens reportedly committed the same crimes daily and targeted various locations in the city.
The crimes allegedly resulted in the following:
- 551 total victims
- 34 stolen vehicles
- 76 stolen credit cards
- 42 stolen firearms
- About $18,000 in stolen cash
- Almost $600,000 in stolen merchandise, ranging from clothes, computers, firearms, and other items
- $200,000 in reported vehicle damage
The suspects are between the ages of 15 to 18-years-old.
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