Police investigation continues after 1 hospitalized near local park

DAYTON — Police continue to investigate what happened near a local park Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported by News Center 7, medics transported a person to an area hospital during a large police investigation Tuesday afternoon near Washington Park.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that police and medics were called to the 3600 block of E. Second Street on a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Police blocked off parts of North Garland Avenue near East Second Street with crime scene tape.

One neighbor told News Center 7 that she was helping her uncle move when she thought she heard gunshots and saw people running.

“The other one ran faster, and the one who dropped started yelling for help,” said Betty London. “I had yelled for everybody around to grab me a belt and some sort of cloth of any kind, and I put pressure on his gunshot wound and I held it there as tight as I could.”

News Center 7 has contacted Dayton Police about what they are investigating and the teenager’s condition.

