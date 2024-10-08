Police investigating reports of shooting near fire station in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 20 block of West Fairview Avenue on reports of a shooting at 9:07 p.m.
The incident reportedly occurred at an address across the street from a fire station.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
