Police investigating reports of shooting near fire station in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 20 block of West Fairview Avenue on reports of a shooting at 9:07 p.m.

The incident reportedly occurred at an address across the street from a fire station.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

