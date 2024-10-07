At least 2 hurt after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — At least two people are hurt after a crash in Montgomery County Monday evening.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to Dayton Germantown Pike and Manning Road on reports of a crash around 5:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw two vehicles, one of which was on its side.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy told News Center 7 that two people were transported to the hospital.

The deputy said the injuries were not serious, but could not provide further information.

