Police investigating reported stabbing near Speedway in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON, Montgomery County — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing near a Speedway in Montgomery County on Friday night.
New Lebanon police responded to reports of a stabbing at 74 W Main Street around 6:40 p.m., a dispatcher confirmed.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
