Police investigating reported stabbing near Dayton apartments

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing near a Dayton apartment complex Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 5000 block of Caliph Court on reports of a stabbing just after 10 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said there are reports that a male was stabbed in the side, but couldn’t provide further information.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
