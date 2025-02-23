Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood after victim arrives at hospital

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood after a person claiming to have been shot arrived at the hospital.

Around 2:10 a.m. the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from Kettering Health Dayton about someone who had arrived at the hospital claiming they had been shot.

According to a Regional Dispatch Sergeant, the victim told the hospital that the reported shooting had occurred along Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

No other details regarding the investigation were immediately available.

The Dispatch Sergeant was unable to provide details on the person’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

