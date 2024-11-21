Police investigating reported shooting near Dayton gas station

DAYTON — Police are responding to a reported shooting near a gas station in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the Shell Gas Station at 1951 Stanley Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

