Police investigating reported motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating a reported motorcycle crash in Huber Heights on Monday evening, a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.
The crash happened in the area of State Route 4 and State Route 235 around 5:30 p.m.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.
We will continue to follow this story.
