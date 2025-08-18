Remains found while renovating porch from ‘disturbed historical burial,’ coroner says

GREENE COUNTY — The coroner’s office has provided an update on remains found while renovating a Greene County porch in April.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the investigation started around 2:30 p.m. on April 22 in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

Chris Frisby said his friends recently bought the house, and he’s been staying here to help with renovations.

“I was going to re-deck the front porch, so I had to take the old deck off, and when I did, I started discovering things,” Frisby said.

Frisby shared a photo of what appeared to be a jawbone with two teeth with News Center 7.

The bones were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further investigation.

Following an investigation, the Greene County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that the remains are those of a middle-aged adult and date back more than 100 years.

Dental findings and skeletal analysis indicate the remains are from a “disturbed historical burial” dating from the late 1600s to early 1900s.

