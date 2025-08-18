Local CVS store closing next month

FRANKLIN, Warren County — A CVS store in Warren County will be closing its doors for good next month.

The CVS Pharmacy at 150 South Main Street in Franklin will permanently close on Sept. 16, according to a spokesperson with the company.

All prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy, located at 710 North Main Street in Springboro.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient,” the spokesperson said.

The company looks at maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities it serves when making store closure decisions, according to the spokesperson.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” the spokesperson added.

There are 20 CVS Pharmacy locations across Warren and Montgomery counties, and nearly 350 locations throughout the state of Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a CVS Pharmacy located at 32 N Ludlow Street in Dayton closed last week.

Employees at the Franklin location are being offered “comparable roles” within the company, the spokesperson said.

