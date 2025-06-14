Police investigating reported assault in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of an assault in Dayton Saturday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 3500 block of W Third Street around 9:30 a.m.

The dispatch supervisor said they received several other calls reporting at least one assault near this address, but it is unclear if they are connected.

Initial reports indicate that police also responded to Upland Avenue and N Gettysburg Avenue.

Information on any injuries or hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The supervisor said crews are still working to figure out what happened.

