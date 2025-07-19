3 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries, after crash in busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Authorities shut down a busy intersection in Dayton Saturday evening to investigate a crash.

The two-car crash occurred at W Hillcrest Avenue and Salem Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

News Center 7 crews saw half a dozen police cruisers and caution tape blocking the intersection.

One passenger from one of the vehicles involved was hospitalized with serious injuries; however, they are currently in stable condition, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Swiger.

Two other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Swiger confirmed that one of the drivers ran away from the scene after the crash.

Detectives with the police department’s traffic services unit are investigating this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

