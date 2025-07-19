UD student drowns in lake near hometown

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A University of Dayton student died Thursday evening in an apparent accidental drowning near his hometown.
In an email sent out the the campus community, the university announced the 20-year-old Luke Skotzke, a rising sophomore, had died.
Skotzke drowned at Lake Taylor in Pilgrim Village around 9 p.m. on Thursday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.
The lake is about 30 minutes from Skotzke’s hometown of Chardon, which is just east of Cleveland.
First responders pulled him from the water and rushed him to a local hospital, where he died.
Skotzke was a mechanical engineering major.
“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Luke’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” the university wrote.
Skotzke was a 2024 graduate of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School in Chardon. Principal Jodie Ricci said in a social media post that he was a “dedicated leader of our campus ministry program and a recipient of the Living the Truth in Love Award for the many ways that he brought the mission and values of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School to life."
