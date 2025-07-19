Uber driver shot 6 times after picking up 2 men, police say

AKRON — An Uber driver was shot multiple times after picking up two passengers in Ohio on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in Akron.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman with six gunshot wounds, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

During the ride, one of the passengers shot the woman in her arm and abdomen.

Both men ran from the scene.

“We are shocked and sickened by this violence. Our thoughts are with the driver, and we are reaching out to them to check in,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We’ve banned the rider from the Uber platform and are continuing to investigate the incident.”

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown, WOIO says.

No arrests have been made.

Uber says its team has been in contact with Akron Police and added that they “will fully support their efforts to bring those responsible for this horrific act to justice.”

