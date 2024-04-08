Police, fire departments share safety tips for today’s total solar eclipse

DAYTON — Many people will be gathering across the Miami Valley for today’s total solar eclipse.

Several police and fire departments are issuing reminders on social media that people should be aware of today.

Dayton Police & Fire posted this on its Facebook page:

Do not wear regular sunglasses or view the sun with the naked eye.

Use eclipse glasses/solar viewers that comply with the ISO 12313-3 international standard.

Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer.

Not following best safety practices for eclipse viewing can cause eye injury/damage.

