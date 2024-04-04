Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time does the eclipse start?

MIAMI VALLEY — On Monday, most of the Miami Valley will experience a once-in-a-lifetime event when a total solar eclipse will plunge the region into darkness.

The eclipse event is expected to take several hours.

The following is a list of the times and locations for the solar eclipse event:

Montgomery County

Dayton

Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:12 p.m.

Austin Landing

Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:38 p.m.

Kettering

Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:59 p.m.

Miamisburg

Total: 3:09:26 p.m. - 3:11:49 p.m.

Oakwood

Total: 3:09:34 p.m. - 3:12:06 p.m.

Moraine

Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:02 p.m.

Riverside

Total: 3:09:38 pm - 3:12:17 p.m.

Trotwood

Total: 3:09:09 v - 3:12:15 p.m.

West Carrolton

Total: 3:09:27 p.m. - 3:11:55 p.m.

Darke County

Greenville

Total: 3:08:31 p.m. - 3:12:27 p.m.

Miami County

Piqua

Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:12:58 p.m.

Tipp City

Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:12:43 p.m.

Shelby County

Fort Loramie

Total: Full begins 3:09:07, ends @ 3:13:07.

Auglaize County

Wapakoneta

Full starts 3:09:31, ends 3:13:28

Clark County

Springfield

Full starts at 3:10:14, ends at 3:12:51

Preble County

Lewisburg

Full Starts @ 3:08:37 Full Ends at 3:12:12 PM

