Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time does the eclipse start?

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — On Monday, most of the Miami Valley will experience a once-in-a-lifetime event when a total solar eclipse will plunge the region into darkness.

The eclipse event is expected to take several hours.

The following is a list of the times and locations for the solar eclipse event:

Montgomery County

Dayton

  • Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:12 p.m.

Austin Landing

  • Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:38 p.m.

Kettering

  • Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:59 p.m.

Miamisburg

  • Total: 3:09:26 p.m. - 3:11:49 p.m.

Oakwood

  • Total: 3:09:34 p.m. - 3:12:06 p.m.

Moraine

  • Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:02 p.m.

Riverside

  • Total: 3:09:38 pm - 3:12:17 p.m.

Trotwood

  • Total: 3:09:09 v - 3:12:15 p.m.

West Carrolton

  • Total: 3:09:27 p.m. - 3:11:55 p.m.

Darke County

Greenville

  • Total: 3:08:31 p.m. - 3:12:27 p.m.

Miami County

Piqua

  • Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:12:58 p.m.

Tipp City

  • Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:12:43 p.m.

Shelby County

Fort Loramie

  • Total: Full begins 3:09:07, ends @ 3:13:07.

Auglaize County

Wapakoneta

  • Full starts 3:09:31, ends 3:13:28

Clark County

Springfield

  • Full starts at 3:10:14, ends at 3:12:51

Preble County

Lewisburg

  • Full Starts @ 3:08:37 Full Ends at 3:12:12 PM

