Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What time does the eclipse start?

MIAMI VALLEY — On Monday, most of the Miami Valley will experience a once-in-a-lifetime event when a total solar eclipse will plunge the region into darkness.
The eclipse event is expected to take several hours.
The following is a list of the times and locations for the solar eclipse event:
Montgomery County
Dayton
- Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:12 p.m.
Austin Landing
- Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:38 p.m.
Kettering
- Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:59 p.m.
Miamisburg
- Total: 3:09:26 p.m. - 3:11:49 p.m.
Oakwood
- Total: 3:09:34 p.m. - 3:12:06 p.m.
Moraine
- Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:02 p.m.
Riverside
- Total: 3:09:38 pm - 3:12:17 p.m.
Trotwood
- Total: 3:09:09 v - 3:12:15 p.m.
West Carrolton
- Total: 3:09:27 p.m. - 3:11:55 p.m.
Darke County
Greenville
- Total: 3:08:31 p.m. - 3:12:27 p.m.
Miami County
Piqua
- Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:12:58 p.m.
Tipp City
- Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:12:43 p.m.
Shelby County
Fort Loramie
- Total: Full begins 3:09:07, ends @ 3:13:07.
Auglaize County
Wapakoneta
- Full starts 3:09:31, ends 3:13:28
Clark County
Springfield
- Full starts at 3:10:14, ends at 3:12:51
Preble County
Lewisburg
- Full Starts @ 3:08:37 Full Ends at 3:12:12 PM
