Total Eclipse 2024: What's happening in the Miami Valley?

DAYTON — On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing directly over the Miami Valley. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.
Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast around 11:07 am.
The Miami Valley is expected to be plunged into darkness beginning around 1:30pm. Many events are being planned around the region on April 8 and the days leading to the total eclipse.
Here’s our guide to all that is happening around the region:
Auglaize County:
- April 6-8 – Great Northern American Eclipse
- WHERE: Armstrong Air and Space Museum
- TIME: Multiple events are scheduled from April 6-8 at the museum. Here’s more information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Solar Eclipse Wapakoneta
- WHERE: Multiple locations around Wapakoneta
- TIME: Various
- More Information: Click Here!
Butler County:
- April 5 - ‘2001: A Space Odyssey”
- WHERE: Cocks Art Museum, 801 South Patterson Avenue in Oxford
- TIME: 2pm
- April 5 – Mister C.: Air is Everywhere
- WHERE: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 South College Avenue in Oxford
- TIME: 7pm
- April 6 – Total Eclipse of the Parks: Eclipse Festival
- WHERE: Uptown Parks, High Street in Oxford
- TIME: 1-10pm
- April 8 - Total Eclipse of … Ohio The Heart of it All
- WHERE: Community Park, 440 Dell Drive in Trenton
- TIME: 2-4pm
- WHAT: Renew your wedding vows.
- April 8 - Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
- WHERE: Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
- TIME: 9am-5pm
- WHAT: Hundreds of acres to view the total eclipse
- April 8 – Total Eclipse in the Park
- WHERE: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield
- TIME: 1:30-3pm
- April 8 – Party in the Dark
- WHERE: Community Park, 412 Old Street in Monroe
- TIME: 12pm-8pm.
- April 8 – Watch Parties
- WHERE: Uptown Parks, Oxford Community Park, Sculpture Park
- TIME: 1-5pm
Champaign County:
- April 6-8 – Moonshade Festival near West Liberty
- WHERE: Various locations
- TIME: Various
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 6-8 – Kiser Lake State Park 3-Day Event
- April 6 – Animal Encounters, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Evening/Nigh Hikes, Nature Center Open Hours
- April 7 – Archery, Nature Hikes, Eclipse Science and Craft Activities, Stargazing, Nature Center Open Hours
- April 8 – Nature Center Open Hours, Eyes of the Sky for the Celestial Show
- TIME: Various
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 - Grimes Airport in Urbana
- TIME: Gates open at 10am; Museum opens at 10am
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 - Ohio Caverns Darkness Tour
- TIME: 9am-5pm
- WHERE: 2210 E. Ohio 245, West Liberty
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Freshwater Farms in Urbana
- TIME: 10am-6pm
- WHERE: 2624 North 68 in Urbana
- More Information: Click Here!
Clark County:
- April 8 - Eclipse Over Springfield
- TIME: 2-4pm
- WHERE: National Road Commons Park in Springfield
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – WittClipse in Springfield
- TIME: 11am-4pm
- WHERE: Edwards-Mauer Field on campus
Darke County:
- April 8 – Bear’s Mill Total Eclipse near Greenville
- TIME: 1pm-5pm
- WHERE: Bear’s Mill @ 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Total Eclipse on the Prairie in Greenville
- TIME: 1pm-5pm
- WHERE: Shawnee Prairie
- More Information: Click Here!
Greene County:
- April 2 – Pre-Eclipse Party in Beavercreek
- TIME: 5pm-7pm
- WHERE: Russ Nature Preserve @ 2380 Kemp Road.
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Greene County Parks
- TIME: Mid-afternoon hours
- WHERE: Every park in Greene County, except for two will be in the path of total darkness.
Miami County:
- April 5 – Solar Eclipse Shuffle
- TIME: 6pm-10pm
- WHERE: The Rec in Troy @ 11 N. Market Street
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 6 – Eclipse Block Party in Tipp City
- TIME: 10am-4pm
- WHERE: Downtown Tipp City
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 7 – A Night In the Stars
- TIME: 430pm-930pm
- WHERE: Downtown Troy
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 5-9 – A SOLARbration
- TIME: 5pm-9pm
- WHERE: Miami Co. Fairgrounds
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 7-8 – Sun Will Rise Music Festival
- TIME: 5pm (April 7) – 5pm (April 8)
- WHERE: Harmony Farm in Tipp City @ 5576 Route 202
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Eclipse on the Square
- TIME: 12pm-3pm
- WHERE: Downtown Troy
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Solar Eclipse Party West Milton
- TIME: 1pm-4pm
- WHERE: Municipal Park in West Milton
- April 8 – Eclipse Watch Party
- TIME: 12pm-4pm
- WHERE: The Rec in Troy
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 - Blacked Out at The Exchange
- TIME: 7am-9pm
- WHERE: The Exchange in Pleasant Hill
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Eclipse Experience
- TIME: 12pm-5pm
- WHERE: Lost Creek Preserve
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Race The Eclipse
- WHERE: Kyle Park in Tipp City
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Eclipse Patio Party
- TIME: 11am-7pm
- WHERE: Moeller Brew Barn @ 214 W. Main Street in Troy.
Montgomery County:
- April 8 – Aullwood Farm
- TIME: 9am-5pm
- WHERE: Aullwood Farm @ 9101 Frederick Pike
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Eclipse Viewing
- TIME: 10am-4pm
- WHERE: National Museum of the United States Air Force
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Boonshoft Museum
- TIME: 9am-5pm
- WHERE: Boonshoft Museum at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 5 – Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets
- TIME: 730pm
- WHERE: Schuster Center
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Viewing Part in Vandalia
- WHERE: Vandalia-Butler High School Stadium
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Unity of Dayton Eclipse Party
- TIME: 2pm-430pm
- WHERE: Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Miami Valley Council’s Solar Eclipse Extravaganza
- TIME: 11am-5pm
- WHERE: Cricket Holler Boy Scout Camp
- More Information: Click Here!
- April 8 – Wright-Dunbar Watch Party
- TIME: 1pm-430pm
- WHERE: Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and Aviation Trail Parachute Museum
- April 5-8 – Eclipse Weekend Camping
- WHERE: Dayton KOA Holiday @ 7796 Wellbaum Road in Brookville
- More Information: Click Here!
Preble County:
- April 8 – Eclipse Viewing
- WHERE: Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery in Eaton
- TIME: 11am-4pm
