Police apprehend man for damaging property with bullets during ‘target practice’

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in an Ohio city apprehended a man accused of damaging property with bullets during “target practice.”

The University Heights Mayor, Michael Dylan Brennan, shared a post on social media thanking the Shaker Heights police for taking the man into custody.

The man was engaging in “target practice” with a firearm in his backyard, and a bullet damaged a property on Hadleigh Road in University Heights, according to the post.

The man was apprehended on Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights by officers with the Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Beachwood, and University Heights police departments.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to the post.

“The timely and coordinated response led to a positive outcome,” Brennan said in the post.

