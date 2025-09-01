Large gatherings, ‘multiple incidents’ prompt police presence near University of Dayton

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — Large gatherings and “multiple incidents requiring police intervention” prompted a large police presence near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, UD sent out a campus-wide alert of “increased incidents near campus requiring police action,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The university also reported via a campus-wide alert that there were “shots fired in the area of Brown Street near Stewart Street” and that police were investigating.

University officials said that there was a large gathering on Keifaber Street Sunday evening and that during the gathering, there were “multiple incidents requiring police intervention in areas surrounding campus.”

“Because of the increase in enforcement actions and for the safety of our entire community, law enforcement, including UD police and city of Dayton police, cleared streets in the student neighborhood and had students return to their residences,” University officials said.

Several large groups of individuals that university officials say are not believed to be affiliated with the university left campus and moved to the area of Brown and Stewart Streets, requiring additional police enforcement.

Brown Street between Stewart and Wyoming was shut down to vehicular traffic for a short time, but has since reopened after crowds were dispersed.

University officials say they are not aware of any injuries being reported at this time. News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

