UPDATE: Large police presence after shots reportedly fired near University of Dayton

Several officers are investigating after reports of shots being fired near the University of Dayton late Sunday night at the University of Dayton.

UD sent out a campus-wide alert on Sunday night of “increased incidents near campus requiring police action,” at 10:57 p.m.

Some News Center 7 staff members reported receiving the campus-wide alert.

The university said, “There were shots fired in the area of Brown Street near Stewart Street. Police are investigating.”

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Our News Center 7 crew saw several Dayton Police cruisers speed down Main Street toward the University of Dayton around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton Police are out assisting UD Public Safety officers. They said this will be their investigation.

News Center 7 has contacted the University of Dayton regarding the incident.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

UD campus wide alert Photo contributed by News Center 7 Staff

