Medical helicopter called to crash in Greene County, OSHP says

CEDARVILLE — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Greene County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported in the 2900 block of State Route 72 around 8:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Off-duty Ohio police officer dies in golf cart crash
- 45-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Northern Miami Valley
- 2 dead, 2 ‘critically injured,’ including suspect after Ohio shooting, police say
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that they will investigate the crash.
They said the Greene County dispatchers requested CareFlight to the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people are hurt.
We will provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group