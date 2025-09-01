Medical helicopter called to crash in Greene County, OSHP says

CEDARVILLE — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Greene County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 2900 block of State Route 72 around 8:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that they will investigate the crash.

They said the Greene County dispatchers requested CareFlight to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people are hurt.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group