‘Plan accordingly;’ Expect more drivers, travelers for Labor Day weekend, AAA says

DAYTON — With Labor Day weekend coming up, AAA expects travel to be busier this year than in recent years.

The recent rise in gas prices hasn’t seemed to deter many travelers, with current gas prices being around the same as the holiday weekend last year, according to a spokesperson for AAA.

Whatever mode of transportation people choose for the weekend, AAA is reminding people to be prepared.

“Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport, or getting ready to set to sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plan accordingly,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “Drivers, in particular, should ensure their vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll summer heat can take on batteries and tires.”

AAA responded to over 10,000 emergency roadside service calls in Ohio last year over the holiday weekend.

According to INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m. will be the busiest travel day for drivers. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Drivers who have flexibility in planning are encouraged to travel at off-peak hours - before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.,” Hitchens adds.

Drivers should remember to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ for first responders working over the holiday weekend.

The Move Over law requires motorists to slow down and, when possible, to change lanes, moving away from police, fire, and emergency personnel on the roadside, including tow drivers, according to a AAA spokesperson.

Anyone flying over the holiday weekend should check airline schedules for delays or cancellations before leaving for the airport. Domestic travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early and international travelers are encouraged to arrive three hours early.













