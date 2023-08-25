‘We’re left scrambling;’ Avelo Airlines’ departure has travelers searching for last-minute options

TIPP CITY — The sudden departure of a low-cost airliner at the Dayton International Airport has left some Miami Valley residents scrambling to find a new flight to their destinations.

Avelo Airlines’ final flight in the Dayton market will be September 18, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement Friday. The airline confirmed earlier this week their intention to cease flights in and out of Dayton International Airport.

Rising fuel costs and low demand for flights were cited as the reason for the airline leaving Dayton. The airliner will end non-stop service to the Miami Valley just eight months after launching a biweekly, non-stop flight to and from Orlando.

“In an environment of rising fuel costs, we’re navigating the best way to fly our routes while also ensuring there is enough demand for the route provided. This was not the outcome we envisioned when Avelo took flight in Dayton,” the spokesperson said.

This has put some people in a bind, like Misty Jones of Tipp City. Jones told News Center 7 she booked her flight on the low-cost airline months ago after booking a cruise for vacation.

“We’re left scrambling now for a flight. We’re going to Orlando, we’re going on a cruise, and so we’re left scrambling at the last minute and now it’s going to be a lot more,” Jones said.

“I was very angry because they’ve already taken our money and they’ve already said that we would get there. So I felt like they should have at least carried out their commitment.”

Jones was notified of Avelo’s cancellation of flights after September 18 Thursday. She and her group of four going on the cruise are looking for a new flight, but for a much higher cost.

“So there’s a group of four of us going, so it’s going to at least be $3,000 for just a basic flight with no upgrades or anything like that,” she said. “(The price of the new flight) is pretty crazy but I expected that. But now its more because its last minute and we booked with Avelo a couple months ago.”

“Surely they knew something then. They should have at least fulfilled the commitments that they already had.”

While Jones and her group are shopping around for flights or other options, they are still planning on making their cruise for vacation.

“We don’t know if we’re going to have to drive down now or are we going to cough-up that last couple hundred dollars and go on another flight,” she said.

All customers who have had cancelled flights have been contacted by the airline and are being provided with options, the Avelo spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not go into specifics about the options being offered to customers. An email seeking clarity on the options, and if the airline was offering refunds, assistance in booking other flights, or financial assistance in covering the price difference between flights, has not yet been returned.

