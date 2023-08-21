Avelo Airlines to end non-stop service at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Avelo Airlines has announced it will be ending its nonstop service at Dayton International Airport.

News Center 7 previously reported in January that the airline began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton.

A spokeswoman for the airline has confirmed they will be leaving the Dayton market.

“We are still working on the details with Dayton International Airport for the exact date the service will end,” Courtney Goff, Communications Manager of Avelo Airlines, told News Center 7. “Our priority is taking care of our customers, and we will notify those affected with their options.”

City, airport, and airline officials announced back in November that Avelo Airlines would start offering nonstop service from Dayton to Orlando.

News Center 7 checked Avelo’s website Monday and they are offering nonstop flights from Dayton to Orlando for low as $29 to as much as $129 now through February 12.

