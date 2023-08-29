Mechanics needed, RTA to host hiring event in September

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is planning to hold a hiring event as they are looking for mechanics.

>>RELATED: RTA to host first-ever community career fair

The agency will host an open house and on-site interviews for mechanics on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a spokesperson from the RTA.

The event will take place at RTA’s garage on 600 Longworth St., the spokesperson said.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to tour the shop and talk to current employees.

“It’s one of the best mechanic jobs in the Dayton area, hands down,” RTA’s Chief Maintenance Officer Daron Brown said.

>>TRENDING: Traxler Mansion catches fire again; Dayton Fire investigating cause

The service and mechanic positions will require two years of experience in the automotive or heavy vehicle maintenance field, as well as a degree from a two-year technical school the spokesperson said.





©2023 Cox Media Group