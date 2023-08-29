Traxler Mansion catches fire again; Dayton Fire investigating cause

DAYTON — A historic mansion in Dayton caught fire again over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at the Traxler Mansion site on Yale Ave. just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27.

When they arrived on the scene, crews noticed a fire burning in an isolated area within the mansion.

Firefighters had to work to put out the fire from the outside of the building, due to the deteriorated condition following a previous fire, according to Dayton Fire Department (DFD) Captain Brad French.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Traxler Mansion was severely damaged in a fire in April 2023.

French said the cause of Sunday’s fire was ‘undetermined.” The deteriorated condition from the previous made it unsafe for DFD personnel to enter and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

DFD was at the scene for approximately two hours. No injuries were reported during the incident.

