Piqua announces 2026 Movie in the Park series

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is bringing back its Movie in the Park series this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three different movies will be shown at Lock 9 Park this summer during the free event.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 2026 schedule includes:

“Zootopia 2″ on Sunday, June 7

“Hoppers” on Sunday, July 12

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” on Sunday, August 9

The events include free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, face painting, and character appearances.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Activities begin at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]